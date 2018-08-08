Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire West and Chester Council’s StreetCare team has brought back an eye-catching style of display for some of this year’s floral beds.

Cheshire West and Chester Council has introduced ‘carpet bedding’ to a number of areas across the borough with designs commemorating the 100 year anniversary of the end of the First World War.

Carpet bedding has never been used by the council before and has been a popular style of gardening since Victorian times.

Small plants are planted closely together, so the initial gaps are very soon covered as they grow.

The overall finished effect is of a tightly-woven carpet, hence the name, carpet bedding.

The council’s cabinet member for environment, Councillor Karen Shore, said: “I’m delighted we have been able to bring back this eye-catching and beautiful style of display.

“Our teams worked with the World War One Society and a local plant nursery to come up with the poppy design.

“Many of the locations used were planted by our apprentices – adding another horticultural skill for their portfolios.

“The succulents used in the designs also don’t need as much water as some flowering plants.

“Which helps to lessen our water usage during the current warm weather.”

The plants used in the display include: Echeveria Flatter, Korma, Helichrysun, Alternantheera H and E, and Ajuga (Chocolate Chip).

The colourful carpet beds displays can be seen in Ellesmere Port, Neston, Frodsham, Winsford and Chester’s Grosvenor Park.