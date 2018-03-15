Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The community-spirited achievements of a former Chief Constable of Cheshire will be acknowledged at the University of Chester’s graduation ceremony on Friday, March 16.

Sir Peter Fahy will receive an honorary Doctor of Laws (LLD) in recognition of his outstanding contribution in his role as Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police and previously Cheshire Constabulary.

He served as a police officer for 34 years in five police forces, including as Chief Constable of Cheshire from 2002 to 2008 and then Chief Constable of Greater Manchester from 2008 to 2015.

In Cheshire, he oversaw the move from the previous headquarters in Chester to the current location in Winsford.

He reorganised the force to introduce neighbourhood policing teams and worked with the Police Authority of the time to significantly increase funding for the force.

In Greater Manchester, he introduced neighbourhood policing teams there and led the force through five years of budget cuts while maintaining the protection of the public.

He has held national leadership positions for workforce development, race and diversity and the Prevent counter terrorism programme.

Sir Peter was elected Vice President of the Association of Chief Police Officers and served as the Director of the Strategic Command Course as the Police Staff College for eight years.

He was knighted for services to policing in 2012.

In 2010, he started working with the street children charity Retrak and started an initiative which has now seen 15 teams of Greater Manchester police officers travel to Africa to work on projects there and train local police in their own time.

On leaving policing, he took up the position of chief executive of the charity and now also works with the anti-slavery charity Hope for Justice.

He is the founder and chair of the community cohesion charity We Stand Together, which he started to bring communities together after terrorist attacks.

He has served as a school governor for 30 years and has also held a number of positions in the Scout movement.

He holds an honours degree in French and Spanish from the University of Hull and a Master’s in Human Resource Strategy from the University of East Anglia.

He is an Honorary Professor in the University of Manchester School of Law and is currently serving as a member on the Commission for the Future of Policing in the

Republic of Ireland and is Chair of Plus Dane Housing Association.

He said: “As a proud resident of Cheshire, who had the honour of serving the county as Chief Constable, it is a great honour to be presented with this degree.

“I have been fortunate to have worked with some great people with a huge passion for doing good, serving the public and protecting the vulnerable.

“I have watched the university develop since its inauguration and recognise its enormous contribution to so many students and to the local community.”