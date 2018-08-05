Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Whitby House Care Home in Ellesmere Port is paying tribute to a friend of the home, who passed away in April this year, with a special memorial garden.

Kate Warren, 32, visited Whitby House for almost three years, to join in with the home’s activities, and during that time formed close relationships with the staff and residents.

She became friends with the home’s activities co-ordinator, Shian, more than 10 years ago, and Shian encouraged her to visit.

In addition to taking part in the activities at Whitby House, Kate enjoyed boccia, basketball and ten pin bowling, which she played as part of the Ellesmere Port, Chester and Neston Special Olympics team.

To commemorate Kate’s life and visits to Whitby House, her family decided to plant a tree and her father, Terry Warren, hand-made a special plaque reading, ‘Kate Warren loved it here’, for the home’s garden. The group also held a celebration event in Kate’s memory.

Angela Earlam, manager at Whitby House, said: “It was a joy to meet Kate and to have her visit throughout the last couple of years.

“She loved taking part in all of our activities and was a friend to everyone.

“She will be very sadly missed but with the addition of the lovely tree and her plaque in the garden, we can look back on fond memories of her time here.”

Jane Warren, Kate’s mother, added: “Kate loved visiting Whitby House.

“She thoroughly enjoyed meeting new people and getting involved in the events, games and activities.

“It really helped to develop her confidence and self-esteem, which we are very grateful for.

“Kate would have loved the colours on the flowering tree, which is why we chose it, and we were happy to plant this piece of Kate at the home, as a reminder of her time here.”

Whitby House is part of Larchwood Care and provides dementia, residential and day care for up to 40 elderly residents.