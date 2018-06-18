Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire’s award winning four-star resort Carden Park Hotel has donated £300 to a netball school team and three members of their teaching staff to travel to Barbados in February 2019.

Dressed smartly in full team kits, Bishop Heber’s U16’s Girls were presented with the cheque by Carden Park’s general manager Hamish Ferguson.

Bishop Heber are taking inspiration from the fantastic success of England Roses at the Commonwealth Games in Australia last month.

With one million women playing every week, Louise Richardson, Bishop Heber’s U16’s Girls netball coach and head of Year 7 and 8 at the Malpas school, is hoping that the sport’s current popularity and success will help the team on their upcoming tour.

Louise is also delighted with the generous donation made by the hotel.

“We’ve had a smile on our faces all week. It’s such a kind gesture from a place that we know and love and it gives us that extra incentive to go on and succeed in the tour.”

Similarly, David Curry, the school’s headteacher, was overjoyed: “I would like to thank Hamish Ferguson and Carden Park Estate for their generous donation of £300 to support the school’s forthcoming netball tour to Barbados in 2019.

“It is fantastic that Cheshire’s award-winning hotel recognises the value of this international trip for local students at Bishop Heber High School - it’s a life changing experience for the students.

“We are very proud of our association with Carden Park and appreciate enormously the support the school has received from the owners and staff at Carden Park over the past 15 years.

“The school has a long-established relationship with Carden Park in many areas of school life including sponsoring careers and arts festivals at the school as well as charitable events for sixth form business students.

“I truly believe that the school’s partnership with such a premier local business only enhances the opportunities available to our students in this rurally isolated part of Cheshire.”