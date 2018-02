Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A car fire on a residential street in Hoole was started deliberately, according to Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Fire crews were called to Waverley Terrace just before 10.30pm last night (Monday, February 5) and had to use a hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to call Cheshire police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.