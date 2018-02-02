Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An action plan has been published to ensure fit-for-purpose parking in Frodsham and Helsby that benefits the economies of both towns.

The plan is part of Cheshire West and Chester Council ’s 15-year parking strategy to better manage car parking demand across the borough.

CWaC says it aims to ensure fair and consistent tariffs along with other controls such as length of stay restrictions and an investment programme to improve the quality of car parking for visitors and shoppers.

In both towns, new parking controls are particularly needed to better manage the impact of rail-related parking.

Currently, the free and unrestricted parking available near both rail stations is attractive to outside commuters who use the towns as ‘Park and Rail’ locations.

Although this has benefits in terms of reducing the number of cars on the borough’s roads, it results in a lack of short-stay day-time parking in both towns for retail-related uses and is a situation predicted to worsen once the Halton Curve – the rail route between Frodsham/Helsby and Liverpool – is re-opened.

New tariffs and controls will help to address the current imbalance caused by rail station parking in both towns, by introducing a long stay charge to moderate the rail demand, while also prioritising parking for short-stay users where it is most needed.

The car parks and on-street parking included in the action plan are: in Frodsham – Moor Lane, Frodsham Station (large car park including extension), Health Centre, Will to Work (extension) and Main Street bays; in Helsby - Station Avenue car park and the on-street bays on Chester Road.

Councillor Karen Shore, cabinet member for environment, said: “Our population and car ownership rates are steadily rising and land available for car parking is decreasing.

“Over the coming years, the Council needs to invest in car parks so that we have enough clean and safe spaces, in the right places, with clear signage and new technology to make it easier and more convenient for people coming to Frodsham and Helsby town centre by car.

“With this action plan for Frodsham and Helsby we are introducing the right controls in the right places to release capacity for short stay parking to boost businesses, encourage visitors and also to improve car park quality and disabled provision in these areas.

“Parking in the town will be easier and more accessible for everyone, supporting residents and businesses. Parking charges and other controls will ensure everyone can park where they need to, when they need to.

The council has committed to ensure that car parks are safe and clean, have enough parking for people with mobility problems with good signage and use technology to make visits easier and flexible.

To support this, local parking provision in need of maintenance has been identified within the action plan and a programme of long-term investment will ensure all facilities are brought up to standard.

There is a need to increase capacity for station parking in both Frodsham and Helsby and this will be reviewed once the changes are implemented.

A programme of quality improvement works is planned to start between March and June 2018.

The full action plan can be found by clicking here .

A number of Traffic Regulation Orders will be published soon detailing the plans to change restrictions and tariffs and will be available to view via the same web address.