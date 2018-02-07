Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Emergency services are at the scene of an incident on the Chester-bound carriageway of the M56 where a car has ‘flipped over’ before ending up in a field.

North West Motorway Police says the accident happened about 9.40am this morning (Wednesday, February 7) on the stretch between junction 12 (Runcorn) and junction 14 (Hapsford).

An air ambulance is in attendance, as well as a land ambulance and rapid response vehicle.

Police say a male is believed to have suffered serious injuries.

Highways England say lane closures are not required at the moment, as emergency services are working on the hard shoulder.

Meanwhile, one lane is reported to be blocked – the outside lane – due to a two vehicle-accident on the southbound carriageway of the M53 between J6 (Hooton) and J7 B5132 (Overpool) which was also reported about 9.40am. Traffic is coping well.