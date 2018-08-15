Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There are long delays on the M6 this morning, due to a car fire.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service are currently on the scene as they deal with the incident on the southbound carriageway at J20 with the Lymm interchange.

There is congestion stretching back to J23 for Haydock and traffic is also moving slowly on the opposite side of the carriageway, according to roads website Inrix.

Travel time is around 40 minutes.

