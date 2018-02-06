The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police have confirmed a male driver was killed in a collision on Sealand Road near Chester earlier today (Tuesday, February 6).

The two vehicle collision, involving a Renault Megane and a lorry, happened just before noon.

Sealand Road is closed between Seahill Road (Saughall junction) and Manor Road. Motorists are advised to avoid the area as the closure is likely to last for several hours.

Sergeant Emlyn Hughes, of the Roads Policing Unit at North Wales Police, said: “Sadly the male driver of the Renault Megane was pronounced dead at the scene and the female passenger was airlifted to hospital with serious life threatening injuries.”

“We are advising motorists to avoid the area and use alternative routes, as the road is likely to remain closed for several hours.”

He added: “I am keen to hear from anyone who may have been travelling along the road at the time and who witnessed the collision.”

Police family liaison officers are with the family and the coroner has been informed.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call the Roads Policing Unit on 101, quoting reference W014858.