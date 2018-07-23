Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have discovered two cannabis factories in residential areas of Chester.

Officers raided an address in Devonshire Place, Handbridge , about 12.30pm on Thursday of last week (July 19) after executing a drugs warrant.

A large number of cannabis plants were discovered inside the property.

Police arrested a male at the scene on suspicion of drugs offences.

Andrij Nemcov, 27, of Devonshire Place, was later charged with production of a controlled class B drug. He was remanded in custody and was due to appear at Chester Magistrates on Friday (July 20).

Chester Police tweeted at the time: “Positive drugs warrant completed in Handbridge, Chester. Large cannabis grow located and one male arrested. If you have any concerns about this activity in your area please call us on 101 or contact us via the Cheshire police website.”

At the weekend officers also located and dismantled ‘a cannabis grow’ at an address in the Blacon area. This was after concerns were raised by members of the public about ‘a persistent smell of cannabis’.

Cheshire Police spokesman Daniel Hind said: “At approximately 10.44am on Sunday 22 July officers recovered a small number of what are believed to be cannabis plants at an address on Springwood Close, Chester. The plants were seized and taken away from the property.

“No arrests have been made at the current time and enquiries are ongoing.”