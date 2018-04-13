Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A canal charity is seeking volunteers to join a towpath taskforce.

The Canal and River Trust is appealing for enthusiasts to lend a hand at canal visitor hotspots including Chester and the Anderton Boat Lift near Northwich.

As the busy summer season approaches the trust says it is keen to recruit new volunteers who enjoy the big outdoors to help with the challenging task of caring for parts of the 2,000 miles of canals across England and Wales.

No experience is necessary to join the practical work parties which meet at least once a month. Volunteers get to carry out tasks such as hedge-laying, repairing bridges, grass cutting, clearing vegetation and painting lock gates.

Opportunities are available with the Chester towpath taskforce which meets on the last Saturday of each month and the Anderton Boat Lift group which meets on the first Wednesday.

Jason Watts, volunteer coordinator with the trust, said: “We have a mammoth task keeping our canals looking their best for visitors. Volunteers play a vital role in ensuring essential maintenance tasks get carried out so everyone enjoys these popular waterside locations.

“The camaraderie amongst the teams is great and for people who enjoy working outdoors in the fresh air it is the perfect way to make a positive contribution to your local community and do something really worthwhile.”

To find out more check out the website at www.canalrivertrust.org.uk, email enquiries.northwalesborders@canalrivertrust.org.uk or telephone 0303 040 4040.