Homeware store The Range has announced its intention to open within the former Toys R Us unit at Chester Retail Park.

Contractors are currently removing fixtures and fittings from the building prior to the refit.

The Range claims to be the fastest growing retailer in the UK with more than 150 stores nationwide selling homeware, furniture, DIY and art supplies.

There are nearby stores in Queensferry, Bromborough, Runcorn and Warrington.

A spokesman for the retailer said: “We can confirm that The Range has plans to open a new store on the site of the old Toys R Us in Chester.”

The size of the proposed store remains unclear.

In March, prior to the closure of Toys R Us, plans were approved to divide the premises into two – with a smaller Toys R Us and an adjacent unit featuring an attached garden centre on what is currently part of the car park on the outer edge of the retail park.

There is now a question-mark over whether The Range might take over the entire building after Chester Toys R Us closed down in April.

A spokesman for The Range added: “At present the plans are still to be confirmed but once more information is available we will be in touch to let you know.”