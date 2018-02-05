Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As the countdown to The Equerry Bolesworth International Horse Show gets under way, don’t forget to book your camping and overnight stay.

The five-day event takes place in the stunning grounds of Bolesworth Castle near Tattenhall from June 13 to June 17.

Bolesworth International offers a unique and thrilling experience, which combines top-level dressage and showjumping competitions with great shopping, and a host of fun family entertainment in the lifestyle zone over the weekend of the show.

As well as all of the equestrian action, there’s a huge array of other activities and entertainment across the showground, so there truly is something for everybody.

Champagne and cocktails, luxury shopping, and high class hospitality, meet fantastic family entertainment, world class sport and a brilliant line up of evening entertainment.

Being a dog-friendly zone, Bolesworth will be hosting a very competitive Companion Dog Show on both Saturday and Sunday, together with Have A Go agility all weekend.

Children will be spoiled for choice with a vintage fairground and full range of attractions including climbing wall, inflatables and much more.

If you can tear yourself away from all the action, there will be many trade stands in the shopping village, from well-known equestrian brands to jewellery and home furnishings.

With so much available to do and see, you won’t want to miss out on anything, so why not consider the on-site camping and take a break at Bolesworth?

If you would like to stay at Bolesworth, the site is situated on the Bolesworth Castle estate, located off the main drive in a stunning grassed area. There is a water supply together with toilets and showers plus a campsite office for information and check-in.

The campsite is just a short walk from the showground where all the action takes place.

You won’t even have to cook your own camp fire food – on site catering will provide breakfast options to keep you fueled for the excitement of the show.

If you want to leave your tent at home and enjoy a comfortable camping experience, come and stay in Bolesworth’s glamping Festihut village. Stay in a cosy two or four-man Festihut which is a wooden chalet complete with your own bed, lighting and power point to charge your electrical appliances boasting plenty of space.

This exclusive VIP area is located outside the main event site in a wooden area and will have showers and flushing toilet facilities. The area will be fenced off and will include a chill out area for you and family and friends to enjoy outdoor games.

To book your camping option visit www.bolesworthinternational.com.