Residents have lost the first round in their fight to stop a huge sand quarry being built less than 40 metres from their homes after Cheshire East gave the controversial scheme the go-ahead.
More than 260 people had written to Cheshire East objecting to Sibelco’s application to extract 3.3 million tonnes of silica sand from land at Rudheath Lodge over a 12 year period and then carry out restoration for an additional two years.
The site, which is located between Cranage and Goostrey, straddles the boroughs of Cheshire East and Cheshire West and Chester (CWAC) and both councils are tasked with making their decisions independently.
Residents are now pinning their hopes on CWAC - which holds its planning meeting next month - after Cheshire East’s strategic planning board narrowly voted yesterday (Wednesday) by six votes to five in favour of the scheme - with one councillor abstaining.
Concerns were raised at yesterday’s meeting about the detrimental impact on residents in terms of health, highways, air pollution, noise and light pollution.
Cranage Parish councillor Mike Cohen said: “To allow 10% of the size of our village to be used for silica sand extraction is outrageous to even be considered. What’s the benefit to the community? None. This is purely a business venture for Sibelco and 14 plus years of grief for everyone in the local community and surrounding areas. “
Cllr Cohen said Cheshire East had recently commissioned an independent specialist to produce an assessment document for a draft mineral and a waste development plan and that had identified six other preferred sites for silica sand ‘that are better suited with far less impact on local residents’.
“Cheshire East has not taken any notice of a report they commissioned from an independent specialist, “he said.
An officer said the study - carried out in 2014 - was done quite a few years ago so ‘great reliance shouldn’t be placed on that now’.
Campaigner Gareth Woods told the meeting: “This planning application is a departure from the Local Plan which was only introduced last year. The Minerals and Waste Development plan, which is the appropriate route to identify future mineral extraction sites, remains in draft.”
Ward councillor Andrew Kolker (Con) objected on highways grounds.
“The A50 is already a very busy and dangerous road,” said Cllr Kolker. “Every junction along the A50 shows extensive serious accident histories with several deaths... Adding in excess of another 100 lorries every day will only add to the congestion and risks that drivers will have to take.”
There were concerns the lorries would be travelling through either Holmes Chapel or Knutsford and maybe even Sandbach and Middlewich.
Councillors were told by planning officers that Cheshire East currently has well below the supply of sand and gravel it should have in reserve and there was a demand for silica sand.
But a number of councillors remained unconvinced of the need.
Cllr Toni Fox (Ind) moved the application be refused on the grounds it was contrary to the development plan and would have a negative impact on residents.
“How can we say that we actually need it when we don’t have evidence to prove we actually do?” she said. “There are no social benefits that have been established either to the council or the residents adjacent to this site?”
Cllr Steve Hogben (Lab), who seconded the refusal, said: “If there’s no evidence it’s needed, why are we taking the decision?”
He was also concerned there might be inconsistent decisions with two councils considering the scheme.
Sean Hannaby, Cheshire East’s director of planning, told the meeting: “We don’t have to have absolute proof of need in order to grant permission. What we do have is evidence has been supplied to show there is a market out there for this silica sand. There’s an existing market.”
The move to refuse was lost as was a proposal to defer the decision.
Councillors Lesley Smetham (Con) and Liz Wardlaw (Con) both said they had quarries in their wards and they posed no problem whatsoever for local residents.
Cllr Sarah Pochin (Con) was also in favour of the application.
“After fairly rigorous questioning I am satisfied there is a need for this product and that the company is taking responsibility for ensuring continued supply of this product,” she said. “They’re (specialised resources)) under our soil and maybe we should say it’s our responsibility to extract them.”
Once CWAC makes its decision there is still a possibility the application could be decided by the Secretary of State.
Campaigners fighting plans for a sand quarry to be built close to their homes are to ask the Secretary of State to make a final decision in the hope he will over-rule Cheshire East’s narrow vote in favour of the scheme.
Cheshire East strategic planning board yesterday (Wednesday) approved an application for the quarry to be sited on 75.3 hectares of land at Rudheath Lodge off Platt Lane, between Cranage and Goostrey.
Cheshire West still has to make a decision as part of the site falls within its jurisdiction.
But it is possible Secretary of State Sajid Javid could call-in the decision - and that is what campaigners are hoping for.
Speaking after yesterday’s meeting at Macclesfield, campaigner Gareth Woods said: “We’re obviously disappointed with the (Cheshire East) decision.
“It was a close vote. I thought it was going to be deferred at one stage, I thought it was going to be overturned or rejected at one stage and very narrowly it’s been approved. I think there’s a long way to go. We’ll now ask for the decision to be called in to the Secretary of State because it sits outside the Local Plan - and obviously they’ve got to get through Cheshire West planning so there’s a long way to go with this. We’ll take stock, we’ll take legal advice and move forward.”
Sibelco, which is based at Arclid, wants to extract 3.3 million tonnes of silica sand over 12 years.
The company - and Cheshire East’s planning officers argued there’s a need for the product, which has a number of uses including making glass and it can be used for fracking.
Ward councillor Andrew Kolker (Con) who spoke against the proposal, told the Chronicle after the meeting he was disappointed with the decision and feared for the impact it would have on residents - particularly with regard to very heavy traffic in Holmes Chapel.
“It (A50) was classed as a red route by Cheshire County Council because it was a dangerous road and I think adding a large number of heavy lorries will only make the route more dangerous,” said Cllr Kolker.
He added he was surprised no one had had to provide proof there was a need for the silica sand.
“Just because they can sell it doesn’t necessarily prove there’s a national need and I would have liked to have seen better scrutiny of that,” said Cllr Kolker.
“My preferred outcome would have been deferral for better scrutiny of need, of highways impact, especially through Holmes Chapel, and impact on the amenity of residents.”
Cllr Toni Fox (Ind) who moved the application be refused but was defeated, said after meeting: “I’m very disappointed on behalf of residents and I feel that it should not have been a decision that was made outside of the Local Plan process for one simple reason that it’s not democratic and it’s not evidence based, in my opinion.”
During the meeting Cllr Fox criticised the council’s director of planning Sean Hannaby, who had recommended the scheme be approved, saying: “I think what you’re trying to do now is just change committee members’ minds.”
There were calls of ‘hear hear’ from the public gallery.