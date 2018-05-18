Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pressure is growing to save a vital bus service due to be axed.

In a shock move described as ‘outrageous’, Aintree Coaches announced the withdrawal of the 272 between Neston and Ellesmere Port with effect from July 21.

The service offers nine trips Monday to Friday from Neston to Ellesmere Port via Hooton starting at 7.50am and seven return journeys with the last leaving Ellesmere Port at 5.10pm.

Neston’s AMA CH64 news site says the decision will affect a ‘large number’ of Neston residents particularly those who rely on the service to get to work, college and leisure facilities in the Ellesmere Port area.

As well as serving bus passengers the route is said to be the only way for many commuters from Neston to reach Hooton railway station, described as a ‘vital link’ between the town and the cities of Liverpool and Chester and beyond.

With the service taking in the nearby village of Willaston, where the bus stops at the village green, local borough councillor Myles Hogg (Con, Willaston and Thornton) says he will be working with the public transport officer at the borough ‘to ascertain the facts as to how many people currently use the service, why they use it and how often they travel on this route’.

He adds: “We can then determine how best to save this vital bus service for the semi rural communities which use it even if this means partially subsidising the operator to allow it to continue.

“The council has unallocated revenue reserves of up to £6m so why not use a fraction of them to keep this vital service?

“Willaston is poorly served by public transport and the loss of the 272 would be catastrophic for the local residents who rely on it at present.”

He concluded: “I shall do all I can to ensure it continues to operate.”

Meanwhile Ellesmere Port and Neston MP Justin Madders (Lab), who has described the announcement as ‘outrageous’, is pointing out that bus users in Ellesmere Port face the loss of the service between the two towns as well as the number 7 service connecting Overpool and parts of Great Sutton to Ellesmere Port town centre.

He is said to be working with local groups to set up petitions against the changes and is encouraging residents to sign and demonstrate their support for the services.

Mr Madders is also seeking an urgent meeting with the operator and will ask them to reconsider their ‘hasty’ decision.

He believes the loss of the 272 service ‘would have a severe impact on a range of groups’.

The MP argues: “A number of young people from Neston who go to college in Ellesmere Port would be impacted, as would those commuting to Liverpool or Ellesmere Port for work.

“Older people who travel between the dispersed communities of Hooton, Willaston, Childer Thornton, Little Sutton and the leisure and retail opportunities in Ellesmere Port would also be impacted.

“Meanwhile, the withdrawal of the number 7 would leave many older people isolated as they would find it much more difficult and expensive to access shops, banks and health service.

“The campaigners argue that this is an area that is continuing to see a high level of housing development which over time is likely to improve the viability of the service.”

He insisted: “Aintree Coaches have benefited from loyal customers using these routes for years so it is deeply concerning that they have decided to unilaterally withdraw the services without any consultation.

“As the local Member of Parliament the first I heard was when a resident told me they had been informed by a bus driver. This is completely unacceptable.

“These services provide a lifeline to the communities that they serve and terminating them in this way will cause people to lose their jobs, their training and their access to vital services.”

The MP concluded: “This decision has been made in an unduly hasty way so I am calling on the operator to urgently think again and look at whether anything can be done to improve viability and save the routes.

“I hope that people will join with me in demonstrating their opposition to these proposals.”

Mr Madders, Cllr Andy Williams (Lab, Neston) and Cllr Louise Gittins (Lab, Little Neston and Burton), deputy leader of Cheshire West and Cheshire Council, have set up a petition to send to Aintree Coaches.

This will be available on their market stall in Neston which the MP is attending on June 1.

Mr Madders has also set up a similar petition to save the no 7.

They are available at www.change.org/p/aintree-coaches-save-the-272-bus and www.change.org/p/aintree-coaches-save-the-7-bus-in-ellesmere-port .

Aintree Coaches were approached for comment on the announcement.