Gary Barlow has been blasted for making an 'epic blunder' when he performed at one of the UK's most environmentally friendly venues.

Days before he wowed crowds with an emotional homecoming gig in Delamere Forest over the weekend, the Take That star performed in front of more than 6,500 fans at the Eden Project in Cornwall last Wednesday (June 6).

The popular visitor attraction prides itself on protecting the environment and teaching others about how to avoid waste and save the planet.

So it's unsurprising that some angry fans are calling for an apology from the singer over a sea of plastic confetti littering the eco-friendly Eden Project after the gig, reports Cornwall Live.

A spokesman for Cornwall Against Plastic said: "Take That, beautiful world! Epic Gary Barlow blunder when 'The Flood' of plastic confetti rained upon the Eden Project at his recent sell out Eden Sessions gig in Cornwall.

"As a local and recurring visitor to the Eden Project, I was appalled to see plastic confetti littering the gardens after Gary Barlow's gig.

"We call for an apology in the form of action from the singer, songwriter and producer.

"As a global voice, Gary Barlow has a responsibility.

"Through his art and high profile, he could make such a difference in encouraging his audiences to support the ban of single-use plastics.

"What on earth was he doing using plastic confetti canons at his gig?

"Especially in a county and beautiful place such as the Eden Project, who are working so hard at getting rid of single-use plastics, which as we know have devastating impacts on wildlife and environment.

"Get a grip Gary and use your talent in a more responsible manner."

The Eden Project and representatives for Gary Barlow have been approached for a statement.

It is not thought that Gary used the plastic confetti at his Delamere Forest gig.