Their multi-million selling album Spiceworld marked its 20th birthday last year, and it seems Rosies in Chester is in the mood to celebrate.

Despite the band's biggest fans now being adults themselves, for one night only they can relive their youth and the heady days when Posh, Sporty, Ginger, Baby and Scary ruled the world.

Spice Up Your Night will kick off at 9pm on the Popworld floor of Rosies on Saturday, February 10 and attendees can expect Spice Girls tracks on a loop all night, including Wannabe, Say You'll Be There and Spice Up Your Life.

There will also be giveaways all night and prizes for the best Spice Girls fancy dress costumes.