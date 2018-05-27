Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The organisers of an annual football tournament that has helped raise thousands of pounds for charities across Chester and Cheshire are appealing for teams to sign up to the latest event on Saturday, June 16.

Football side Crossway FC is hosting the seven-a-side competition and hopes to raise money for Cheshire Down’s Syndrome Support Group – a parent-led, charity that aims to unlock the potential of people with Down’s Syndrome in and around the local community.

It is hoped that more than 200 footballers will take part in the annual fundraiser, helping to raise as much as £1,500 for the charity.

Organiser Ugo Eboh, who chairs Crossway FC, said: “We’re really proud that this tournament is now in its 24th year and over the years we’ve been able to raise some fantastic sums of money for worthwhile causes.

“There’s always a really good atmosphere on the day and in addition to the main men’s tournament we’ll also have football games for women and walking football too.

“We do everything we can to make it family friendly and we’ll also have lots of activities as well as food, a raffle, bouncy castle, competitions, music and ice cream.

“We always pray for good weather and we hope to see as many people as possible with us for what promises to be another great year!”

The venue for this year’s tournament will be the Cheshire County Sports Club in Upton.

To secure a place, teams are required to complete a short player registration form and pay the full entry fee which varies depending on which competition.

For further details please email mr_ebo7@hotmail.com.