Chester off licences linked to Bargain Booze say it’s ‘business as usual’ after the national owner Conviviality announced plans to file for administration within two weeks.

Paul Felgate, who works in the Bargain Booze Select Convenience store in Foregate Street, said the shop was a franchise – like most of the outlets – so it would simply mean switching supplier if the worst came to the worst.

Mr Felgate, who owned the store when it was Felgate News but now helps out the new proprietor, understands Spar has made approaches to a number of outlets.

He said the sign above the door could change but added: “I don’t think it will make much difference to us. We are all fairly relaxed about it.”

As a newsagent and convenience store, much of the stock came from other suppliers any way, including some of the alcohol.

Bargain Booze at Mill Lane in Bache says it's ‘business as usual’. And it was the same message from the store in Faulkner Street, Hoole .

Crewe -based Conviviality, which owns Bargain Booze, also runs the Wine Rack off licence chain and supplies more than 25,000 restaurants, hotels and bars. The company employs about 2,500 staff.

Profit warnings were issued in recent weeks and the company revealed it had failed to budget for a £30m tax bill. Investors refused its request for a fresh cash injection of £125m.

Chief executive Diana Hunter, who had been in charge since 2013, has resigned.

Directors are still looking for a buyer for all or part of the business, and it will continue to trade.