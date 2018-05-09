Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The future of the proposed £300m Northgate Development is reaching crisis point as Chester property professionals call for a major rethink because of fears over its viability.

Business leaders are concerned at the amount of retail in the delayed city centre project given news from the High Street is gloomy due to ‘structural and permanent change’.

There is also doubt about the wisdom of demolishing the Crowne Plaza to rebuild an improved replacement hotel just yards away.

Tim Kenney, a partner in Kenney Moore property consultants, has emailed more than 100 businesses asking them to support an open letter to Cheshire West and Chester Council leader Samantha Dixon because investment in the council-driven project has not been forthcoming.

The letter – on behalf of ‘extremely concerned’ property professionals – calls for the council and its advisors to ‘stop work immediately’ and carry out a review so ‘a sustainable and deliverable’ alternative can be actioned at the city centre site.

A comment from the council is awaited but CWaC has always been quick to point out that Northgate has evolved into more than a retail development with leisure attractions such as a six-screen cinema, cafes, restaurants and 120 homes.

The open letter states: “We, the undersigned, believe that Cheshire West and Chester Council are about to make a huge mistake with the 5.8 hectare £300m Chester Northgate Development and we have lost confidence in the ability of the council to deliver a successful regeneration within a reasonable timescale.

“We ask the council, their consultants and advisors to cease all further work on the main retail and hotel relocation elements of the scheme with immediate effect, and to comprehensively review the use, viability, programme and funding of the development. What is currently proposed for the hotel relocation, and the main retail element, is now fundamentally the wrong scheme.

“We agree sustainable and deliverable development on this important site is critical to the future vitality of Chester, however progress over the recent years has been slow and with all the development spend coming from public funds or borrowing, the current trajectory is concerning.

“We believe stopping now is the only sensible course of action.”

The letter highlights current retail trends and high profile insolvencies as well as comments from major chains like House of Fraser – lined up to operate the anchor store within Northgate.

“Despite all of this, the council continue to propose a new and very large retail led scheme,” says the letter. “Retailers ‘secured’ are likely to be sourced from elsewhere in the city, thus creating even more voids in the established retail core – a common problem with new retail schemes.

“Even before the start of the scheme its impact is being felt as retailers are not committing to leases of length, and we have over 250,000 sq ft of vacant space in the city before Northgate adds more. We have stagnation and a lack of investment as a direct consequence of the spectre of the development, and the market needs certainty, not uncertainty.”

The letter continues: “The council openly admits the current project is not financially viable. It has not secured significant or deliverable rent paying pre-lets, nor any private sector funding. To date the scheme has cost £30m-plus which shows little or no return.

"Mistakes have been made by the council at Baron’s Quay, Northwich, where the £70m-plus new development has only three occupiers, and is a clear failure. This is an unsound track record on which to try and deliver Chester Northgate.”

It concludes: “In asking the council to cease work on the Northgate Project we seek a comprehensive review of alternative uses for the site, and that the procurement of any new scheme be undertaken with the full engagement of the private sector. We also ask that an independent review of the financial expenditure to date is undertaken and shared publicly.

“In supporting this letter, we also offer our support to be part of a wider consultation to create a sustainable alternative Northgate Development of which the city can be proud.”

Guy Butler, a former chairman of Chester Growth Partnership, is among those backing the initiative but previously acknowledged that as a commercial operator in the property sector he has a more narrow focus on what is deliverable.

At the time Mr Butler, co-founder of Manchester-based property company Glenbrook, told The Chronicle he supported CWaC for ‘doing the right thing for the city’ in pursuing a vision with a broader set of aims.

The timing of the intervention is unfortunate from a council perspective as it awaits the outcome of a public inquiry, held at the University of Chester’s Riverside Innovation Centre in February.

Inspector Neil Pope is considering a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) by CWaC to buy 70 properties in the regeneration area as well as applications to move the market and carry out changes to the highway. The ultimate decision rests with the Secretary of State.

A council comment has been requested.