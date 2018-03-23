Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Countess of Chester Hospital has issued an alert warning patients to expect longer delays.

The hospital tweeted that they are currently 'extremely busy' with longer waiting times and said it was their priority to 'focus our efforts on emergencies not minor ailments'.

They said they were doing all they possibly could to limit delays and asked patients to bear with them as they worked.

A link on their website recommended using the free NHS 111 non-emergency number where patients can speak to highly trained advisers 24 hours a day supported by healthcare professionals.

A spokesperson for the Countess told The Chronicle on Thursday: "The hospital is busier than normal at the moment - there's no clear reason why this is but we just wanted to let people know they may experience longer waiting times if they turn up at the hospital at this time of day."

More information about NHS 111 is available here