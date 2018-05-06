Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Well, the cameras are in place to deter motorists from entering bus lanes around Chester but it turns out none of them have been working.

Bus lane cameras can be seen in Hough Green, at Chester Bus Interchange and the latest to be installed is in Upper Northgate Street.

Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWaC) has warned of £60 fines – which reduce to £30 if paid within 14 days.

But now a Freedom of Information response concerning the numbers fined and how much revenue has been generated shows the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras have been turned off all along.

A council spokesperson wrote: “Currently the ANPR bus lane enforcement cameras are not in operation, therefore no statistics held.”

CWaC says the cameras, which read the vehicle number plate, are there to discourage irresponsible drivers who wilfully ignore traffic regulations and drive in bus lanes, slowing up public transport users. When operational the recorded digital images will be checked by trained officers.

Unauthorised driving in bus lanes is also a criminal offence and police still have the power to prosecute. It’s worth noting that most of the existing bus lanes can also be used by taxis and cycles.

Maria Byrne, the council’s director of place operations, said previously: “We’re using bus lane cameras to help us to manage the highway network, and encourage more people to cycle and use public transport, as buses can travel more quickly around the city.

“The vast majority of motorists do follow the rules but there is a selfish and irresponsible minority who drive in bus lanes, slowing up buses and disrupting other road users.”

The additional enforcement provided by the cameras was due to have been introduced in phases in the summer of 2017.

The Chronicle has asked CWaC for a comment.