Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans for a bus depot that could have netted cash-strapped Chester FC a rumoured £40,000 annual rent are not happening.

Stagecoach has withdrawn its planning application for a bus depot facility on the Chester FC car park to replace the existing Liverpool Road base.

No reason has been given but Chester FC understands Stagecoach have identified an alternative site.

In addition, council highways chief Paul Parry’s had recommended refusal based on the loss of on-site parking at the Swansway Chester Stadium.

The news will be disappointing for Chester FC who set up a fighting fund because funds are running so low but The Chronicle understands the new board has fresh ideas about how to use the space for its own money-making activities.

A spokesperson said on Friday (February 16): “Chester Football Club can today announce that it has been confirmed to us that Stagecoach have withdrawn their interest in siting a depot on the club car park as they have identified an alternative site which better suits their requirements.”

Stagecoach has wanted to relocate its Chester bus depot for some time resulting in a deal with Watkin Jones who gained planning consent for a 323-bed student complex at the Liverpool Road site in November.

(Image: Trinity Mirror Copyright)

The bus company had targeted a ‘disused area’ of car park at Chester FC’s stadium for its replacement facility with planning applications lodged with both CWaC and Flintshire County Council because the site straddles the England-Wales border.

Plans showed a bus maintenance workshop, bus chassis wash and bus wash plus associated parking and infrastructure.

But CWaC highways officer Mr Parry felt the loss of on-site spaces would result in parking taking place in ‘unsuitable locations’.

Neither Stagecoach or Watkin Jones have commented on the latest developments.