A bus company is investigating after one of its single deckers was involved in a bizarre collision with a Chester shop front.

An eye witness claimed the Stagecoach Blacon Pointer bus reversed into The Cheshire Image Clinic premises in Canal Street on Friday morning.

Fortunately nobody was hurt but there is visible damage to the sign as well as the woodwork and paintwork with red and blue paint left behind.

Stagecoach at first contested there had been any contact between the bus and the building.

But a spokesperson later admitted: “We can confirm that one of our vehicles was involved in an incident on Canal Street in Chester on Friday morning and that no one was injured. Safety is our absolute priority and we are investigating the circumstances around this incident.”

Sarah Garrod, whose office at luxury travel business ITC overlooks the scene, tweeted: “Bus just reversed into a building on canal street! Thank goodness no one was on the pavement.”

She said the bus had been able to drive away.

When The Chronicle rang the Cheshire Image Clinic to ask about the incident, staff had just walked in and were unaware of what had happened.

A spokesperson for the clinic said the incident appeared to have set off the burglar alarm and when they checked outside, there was minor damage to the front of the unit.

Cheshire Police were unaware of the incident.