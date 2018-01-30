Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Cheshire wine expert is to welcome a Burgundy fine wine producer to the city with a tasting dinner in The Chester Grosvenor’s Riedel Cellar.

Cheshire wine writer and presenter and founder of The Wine School of Cheshire, Richard J Smith, will welcome Burgundy winemakers Michael and Fiona Ragg of Domaine Mischief and Mayhem on Friday, March 9 when the two companies will present a tasting dinner together in the Riedel Cellar at Cheshire’s leading luxury hotel, The Chester Grosvenor.

Richard said: “I have known Michael and Fiona for several years now and it has been my pleasure to showcase their outstanding wines to our guests here in Cheshire.

“The Wine School of Cheshire is also proud to have a strong working partnership with The Chester Grosvenor and we wanted to show the fine wines, including rarer vintages, of Mischief and Mayhem together with Michelin Star executive chef Simon Radley’s outstanding cooking.”

The Riedel Cellar offers a memorable and unique private dining experience: hidden from the public gaze within the hotel’s ‘working’ wine cellar which extends beneath Eastgate Street in the heart of Chester’s historic city centre.

The Riedel Cellar was created for the hotel by renowned Austrian varietal crystal wine glass producer Riedel Glass.

Richard was thrilled to first meet Georg Riedel at Harrods in 1992 when he experienced the incredible grape varietal specific glasses for the first time. Riedel Crystal wine glasses and decanters are widely used throughout The Chester Grosvenor.

Michael Ragg spent nearly ten years working with leading UK fine wine merchant Berry Bros and Rudd before moving to Burgundy in spring 2003.

Fiona is from an arts background, but she also worked with Berry Bros and Rudd as a specialist consultant for four years, before moving to the region with Michael in 2003.

Michael said: “Together, we established Mischief and Mayhem: a winery created from scratch and now with 14 vintages under its belt. This is a gradual process, a labour of love - indeed a lifetime’s work.

“We have lived permanently in the village of Aloxe-Corton since our move here in 2003. Little by little, over the intervening years, we have established a progressive, artisanal winery, dedicated to producing wines of the highest quality from across the Côte d’Or, encompassing many of the world’s greatest Pinot Noir and Chardonnay vineyards.”

Guests will be welcomed at the tasting dinner at 7.45pm with a glass of the wine school’s house sparkling wine, The Gusbourne Estate Brut Reserve 2013, which will be enjoyed with matched canapés from Simon Radley.

Once guests are seated Michael and Fiona will share their winemaking story and the first of their fine wines will be introduced to match the first course.

Most of these outstanding wines are only ever produced in small numbers, averaging just 850 bottles per vintage.

As the evening progresses to each course Michael or Fiona will introduce each wine and its history and there will be time for questions during and after dinner.

Limited to just 12 guests, tickets for the event on Friday, March 9 at 7.45pm are available at www.cheshire.wine for £200 per person.