Three prolific burglars who deliberately targeted hotels to steal cars in the North West, including one in Frodsham , have been locked up for more than three years.

Mark Canavan, 50, Thomas Sweeney, 47 and Christopher Wade, 48, all from Liverpool, are also banned from entering Cheshire or being together in a public place after pleading guilty to conspiracy to burglary at Chester Crown Court last Thursday (December 7).

The court heard how all three committed four hotel burglaries in Frodsham, Deeside, Liverpool and Stratford -upon-Avon where they entered hotel bedrooms, stole valuables and vehicle keys before stealing the cars from the hotel car park.

Canavan was caught on CCTV stealing a Mercedes vehicle from the car park at the Old Hall Hotel, on Main Street in Frodsham after taking car keys from a bedroom at the hotel.

He then travelled down to the Crown Plaza Hotel in Stratford-upon-Avon and stole a BMW after committing a burglary in one of the hotel rooms. It was recovered on Albion Street, Liverpool.

The trio also stole a Skoda Fabia from an address on Garden Lane in Liverpool and then went to St David’s Park Hotel in Ewloe where they attempted to steal car keys from a man’s jacket but were chased off the car park and escaped in the Skoda they had originally stolen before being caught by officers.

As well each being jailed for three and a half years, the men have all been handed criminal behaviour orders which include not entering Cheshire, not being together in a public place within England and Wales and not entering any bed and breakfast, guest house or hotel as well as any associated car park of the premises in England and Wales without a pre-paid booking.

Detective Sergeant Nick Henderson, of Chester CID, said it was the first case of its kind in the country.

"This is the first case in the country to ban criminals from being together in a public place within England and Wales and enter Cheshire," he said.

“Canavan, Sweeney and Wade are all prolific criminals with a long history of committing similar offences like these across the North West.

"The sentences and subsequent criminal behaviour order handed down to them are a great result for the victims and local businesses who were targeted.”

Sam Chapman Community Safety Officer, Cheshire West and Chester Council from the Anti-Social Behaviour Unit added: “The police and council work closely in partnership to make communities safer for all persons.

“The implementation of criminal behaviour orders will prevent organised criminals Canavan, Wade and Sweeney’s anti-social behaviour affecting members of the public.

“Their criminal behaviour caused significant financial impact and has had a detrimental impact on people’s lives. We continue to work hard to make our communities thriving places to visit, work and live.”