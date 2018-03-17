Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bunbury's 2002 Commonwealth Games star Beth Tweddle has returned to Manchester, the city where she won gold and silver, to inspire school children to support Team England in next month’s Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Energy company npower, official Team England partner, arranged a coaching session for budding young gymnasts at a Salford school with their Team England hero.

Beth said she was delighted to return to Manchester to teach the next generation of athletes about the Commonwealth Games and how they can support Team England.

“It has brilliant to be back in Manchester where it all started for me. My 2002 Commonwealth Games success gave me huge belief and it was fantastic to win gold and silver medals in front of our home crowd.

“The support we received here was incredible, it really drives you on as an athlete and you want to win for all your supporters as well as your team mates,” she said.

PE teacher Andrew Quigley at the school, Lark Hill Primary, added: “Beth is a superstar in this area having grown up in Cheshire.

(Image: UGC TCH)

“It has been a fantastic opportunity for our students to learn more about Beth’s achievements on the global stage and has inspired them to follow their dreams too.

“There has been such a buzz around the school about meeting an Olympic and Commonwealth Games medallist.”

Pupils were also taught about Commonwealth Games England’s freshly re-vamped anthem, Jerusalem, which has been the team’s official anthem since 2010.

A recent survey found, however, that almost 50% of people quizzed didn’t know the words to be able to sing along to the song which has been released via Spotify and iTunes as part of npower’s bid to back the team.

Beth added: “Team England athletes in Australia won’t have as many supporters in the stands, so it will be important to know they have the support of the nation back home. It’s a great idea to re-record the Jerusalem anthem.

“The Commonwealth Games is one of the rare occasions when English athletes represent their home nation so it’s special to have a song for our team just like the Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish athletes proudly sing their own anthems.

“I hope as many fans as possible download the track to show their support for Team England.”