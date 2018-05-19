Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Calling all Village Day Superheroes - your special powers will be needed in Bunbury on Saturday, June 23.

Bunbury’s Jubilee playing fields will be transformed for this year’s Village Day and 2018 is the year of the Bunbury Superhero.

Young and old alike are being encouraged to dress up as their favourite superhero whether it’s Superman, Wonder Woman or Batman from the DC universe or Marvel legends like Spider-Man, Thor or Captain America.

No Bunbury Village Day would be complete without all the traditional attractions of this great summer event including a well-stocked bar and barbecue, funfair, parade, stalls, arena activities, WI café, puppet show, vehicle display and more.

The parade starts at 12.30pm from St Boniface Church. Gates open at 1pm at the Jubilee Playing Fields. Adults £2.50, children free.

For more info visit www.bunburyvillage.info or look at the Facebook page, search Bunbury Village Day.