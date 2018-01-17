Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Branch trumpeter at the Royal British Legion Ted Fowles has had his unstinting efforts for his long and committed service recognised by being awarded the BEM in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours List.

Ted, a member of the Bunbury branch of the Royal British Legion, has also recently been recognised by the RBL national president Air Marshal David Walker with the national president’s certificate of appreciation and a letter of thanks to Ted formore than 65 years of service.

Ted not only plays last post and reveille at the Bunbury Remembrance Service every November, he also dashes from Bunbury to Tarporley to play there as well.

Ted is often asked to play at grave sites or aircraft crash sites throughout Cheshire by British and American families, not forgetting his attendance at the Cholmondeley Park memorial to the Czechoslovak troops stationed there during the Second World War.