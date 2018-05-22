Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The executive headteacher, principal and staff at Bunbury Aldersey CE School have been selected for top roles supporting schools in challenging circumstances and training new teachers.

Fiona Todd is one of more than 50 headteachers to be appointed to the role of national leader of education in the latest recruitment round.

National leaders of education, along with staff in their school – appointed as national support schools – use their knowledge and experience to provide additional leadership capability in other schools in need of support.

The type of support provided is flexible and tailored to meet the needs of each individual school.

National leaders of education also have responsibility for developing the next generation of NLEs and national support schools.

Fiona Todd said: “I am delighted to have been selected in the recent round of appointments to the next generation of national leaders.

“Bunbury Aldersey Primary school is an exceptional school where children develop a life long love of learning. The commitment and dedication of the staff has meant that the school has been able to make rapid and sustainable developments creating a rich environment for learning”

The Department for Education (DfE) has responsibility for the appointment of NLEs and the quality of the NLE programme. There are now more than 1,250 NLEs across England.

Lord Agnew, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for the School System, said: “I’d like to congratulate Fiona Todd and Bunbury Aldersey CE Primary School on being appointed as a national leader of education and national support school. They should be very proud of this achievement.

“National leaders of education are supporting other schools and developing the next generation of leaders.“

Successful headteachers will be invited to attend a regional induction event.