Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The traffic lights at Hooton crossroads are reported to have broken down for the second time in a fortnight.

Travel website Inrix says commuters are facing ‘heavy traffic’ this evening (Monday, December 18).

This is due to traffic light failure on A41 New Chester Road at B5133 Hooton Road / Hooton Green (Hooton Crossroads).

Inrix says the problem was reported at just before 9am but has still not been resolved.

The lights were last out of order on Tuesday, December 5, when Cheshire police warned drivers to avoid the area, which is near The Chimney’s pub.