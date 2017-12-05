Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There is disruption on the roads this evening (Tuesday, December 5) after traffic lights on the A41 at the Hooton Crossroads are reported to have broken down.

Cheshire police have warned drivers to avoid the area, near to the Chimney's pub until Cheshire Highways are able to repair the lights, which are out in all directions.

In a tweet, Merseyside Police Contact Centre said: " We have received reports of traffic lights out in all directions on the A41, Hooton, Ellesmere Port near to Welsh Road.

"Please avoid the area if possible and take extra care on your journey. The council have been advised."

Cheshire police said highways officials were aware of the issue and are arranging for the lights to be repaired

"We have received numerous reports that the traffic lights at the Hooton Crossroads near to the Chimneys are out of order. Highways have been made aware and arranging for the lights to be repaired."