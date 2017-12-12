Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Broken traffic lights at Chester's so-called hamburger roundabout are causing traffic delays this lunchtime (Tuesday, December 12).

The lights, on the A41 Whitchurch Road at the Boughton Heath roundabout, have been out for the past hour and there are reports of a build-up of traffic in the area.

Stagecoach have reported that the local bus routes including their Park and Ride service and the number 5 Huntington service could be affected as a result.

A spokesperson for Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWaC) said they were aware of the problem and that an engineer was on the way to fix it.