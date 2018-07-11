Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Members of a Chester choir were left completely star-struck recently when a young Britain’s Got Talent finalist dropped in to rehearse with them ahead of a major concert.

Members of the City of Chester Male Voice Choir Choir were joined by former Britain’s Got Talent finalist Beau Dermott for rehearsals ahead of a concert which will feature Beau as the choir’s very special guest.

Beau, 14, will perform alongside the choir at the concert which is being staged at Chester Town Hall on Saturday, July 21 at 7pm.

The concert will feature Beau performing some of her favourite songs and she will also join the Choir for a very special performance during the evening.

The Hammond School pupil shot to fame on Britain’s Got Talent as Amanda Holden’s golden buzzer act in 2016.

Beau has since gone on to record her first Album with Decca Records entitled ‘Brave’, featuring songs including ‘When You Wish Upon a Star’, ‘I Dreamed a Dream’ and ‘Defying Gravity’ the song which propelled her into stardom on Britain’s Got Talent.

Beau has performed in concert at several prestigious venues including at The London Palladium for Dame Vera Lynn’s 100th Birthday celebrations in the presence of Her Majesty The Queen.

Beau performed alongside several big names including Bonnie Langford, Wayne Sleep, Aled Jones and Bradley Walsh but was completely unaware of the special royal audience member until after her performance.

Beau said: “I opened the show with ‘Glad Rag Doll’, a song which Dame Vera had performed herself as a young girl.

“I didn’t know the Queen was there until after I came off stage, it was an amazing experience.”

Speaking about the upcoming concert at Chester Town Hall with The City of Chester Male Voice Choir, Beau said: “I am unbelievably excited to be singing with such talented singers.”

Beau spent time at the recent rehearsal for her concert in Chester with Rodney T Jones, Musical Director of the City of Chester Male Voice Choir and their accompanist Helen Jackson, working with them on the musical arrangements of the two pieces she will sing with the choir, ‘I Dreamed A Dream’ and ‘Hallelujah’ before joining the choir to sing both pieces through with them for the first time.

Describing the atmosphere in the rehearsal room, Ron Webster, Chairman of the choir said: “There was a spontaneous round of applause when Beau entered the rehearsal room with her mum, Karen and when she performed ‘I Dreamed A Dream’ and ‘Hallelujah’ with us, some of the guys in the choir were welling up!

“Beau is a wonderfully talented young lady and we were all totally star-struck if I’m honest.

“We are so looking forward to the concert at Chester Town Hall, it will be one not to be missed.”

Full details about the concert are available via the choir’s website www.chestermalevoice.com where tickets can be purchases online.

Alternatively, contact 07894 509529.