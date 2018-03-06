Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Final recommendations have been published for ward boundary changes within Cheshire West and Chester Council prompted by a proposed reduction in the number of councillors.

And the Local Government Boundary Commission for England has adapted its recommendations in response to local feedback.

The commission is sticking by the original suggestion CWaC should be represented by 70 councillors in future – five fewer than at present.

But in response to concerns, the commission has changed some of the recommendations it published for consultation in August 2017.

For example, in Chester, it was originally suggested the Garden Quarter area – which has a distinct community – should be divided up between the neighbouring wards of Blacon and Chester City.

Now the recommendation is Garden Quarter would be wholly contained in a Chester City & the Garden Quarter ward.

The commission also received representations that Lache should have its own ward rather than be included in a ward with Handbridge Park. The commission agreed community identities would be better reflected by dividing its proposed Overleigh ward into a Handbridge Park ward and a Lache ward.

In Neston, the commission originally proposed the town should be covered by a Neston & Parkgate ward that would be represented by three councillors. However, local people and organisations argued community ties in the town would be better reflected by having three wards, each represented by one councillor. The commission has changed its proposals accordingly.

Commission chairman Professor Colin Mellors said: “We are extremely grateful to people across Cheshire West and Chester who took part in the review. The commission has looked at all the evidence that was put forward during the consultation.

“We believe these recommendations deliver electoral fairness for voters as well as reflecting community ties throughout Cheshire West and Chester.”

The commission has also listened to local feedback about proposed names for wards across Chester West and Chester.

Local people put forward alternatives in several parts of the council area which the commission adopted as part of its final recommendations.

As such, the final recommendations change the names of the following proposed wards: Eddisbury Hill to Tarvin & Kelsall; Elton & Mickle Trafford to Gowy Rural; Manley to Sandstone; Northwich Winnington to Northwich Winnington & Castle; Overpool & Grange to Central & Grange; Whitby Groves to Whitby Park and Whitby Heath to Whitby Groves.

Elsewhere, the commission has made minor amendments to its draft recommendations to reflect local views. For full details visit the commission website: www.lgbce.org.uk .

The proposed new arrangements must now be implemented by Westminster with a draft order to be laid before Parliament in the coming months. The new electoral arrangements are due to come into force at the 2019 council elections.