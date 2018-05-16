Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

High street retailer Boots announced recently that it is discontinuing its iconic cosmetic brand Seventeen.

And as upsetting as that might be to beauty lovers who have used it for the past few decades, it's not all bad as the store has announced a massive clearance sale on the brand, with up to 70% off selected items.

Belfast Live reports that Boots revealed the news via its official Instagram account, posting: “All good things must come to an end and today, SEVENTEEN is one of them.

“Over the next few months we’ll be available @bootsuk online & in store whilst stocks last but once it’s gone, its gone.

“We know this is going to be emosh so to make it easier we’ve got a code for you.

"Use SEVENTEEN10 online to grab your favourites before they sell out. Love, The SEVENTEEN Team #seventeen#makeupaddict #seventeencosmetics.”

Shoppers can get up to 70% off selected items online and in store.

It's the perfect way to pick up some new make-up products for the summer, without breaking the bank.

Stand out items include the Define & Conquer Contour Kit , which has been reduced from £5.99 to £1.80.

It comes with a dark brown powder - to define the face - and a lighter shade to illuminate the highest points of your cheekbones, Cupid's bow and nose.

As well as this, you can buy the Skin WOW! concealer - down from £4.99 to £1.50 - and the Stay Time Foundation , reduced from £6.49 to £1.95.

The foundation comes with SPF 25, so it's an ideal choice to take on holiday with you this summer.

You can also by nail polishes from 90p, lipsticks from £1.50 and eyeshadow palettes for £2.40.

If you are a fan of the brand, now is a good time to stock up on your favourite products, before they disappear from the shelves forever.