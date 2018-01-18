Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Stop what you're doing because Boots is having a MASSIVE sale and it starts tomorrow (Friday, January 19).

The high street retailer is launching a 70% sale on make up brands, skin care products, fragrances and baby essentials - and there are some incredible deals to be had.

The sale has been shrouded in secrecy but users of deal forum website HotUKDeals have now leaked when the sale will launch - with the all important date finally revealed.

While Boots have yet to confirm if it's true, the information appears to be very specific, according to The Mirror .

Apparently Soap & Glory's Star of Wonder will be discounted to £18 (normally £60 and previously £30 in up to 50% off sale), which includes £78 worth of contents if you bought it all separately.

And Ted Baker's Porcelain Rose Garden set is also apparently set to hit the offer shelves for £15 (which previously sold for £25 in up to 50% off sale. Usually £50, its contents adds up to £56ish if bought separately).

And finally, we can expect a Sleek makeup set to be on sale for £15 (previously £25 in up to 50% off sale and normally £50, whose contents adds up to £51-ish if bought separately).

When The Mirror spoke to Boots to confirm the discounts, they unveiled more of tomorrow's top offers.

Tomorrow, bargain hunters all over the country can head online or to their nearest Boots to pick up an array of half price offers on big brand names - and it includes fragrances.

The discounts will include:

Save up to 70% on gifts from popular brands including Soap & Glory, Champneys, and Jack Wills (in store early)

Save up to ½ price on fragrance (in store and online)

Save up to 70% on MiniClub Kidswear (in store and online)

The discounts come at the same time as Boots' big baby sale, which launched just a few days ago and includes offers on everything from Pampers nappies to little one's moisturiser.