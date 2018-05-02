Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bomb disposal experts are at a house in Blacon this morning (Wednesday, May 2) after police discovered a 'suspicious device' at the property.

Officers had conducted a warrant at a house on Blacon Avenue earlier this morning where they arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of drugs ands firearm offences.

While they were there, they discovered what appeared to be a suspicious device.

As a precaution, the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team has been called and a cordon is currently in place near the address.

Neighbours from either side of the house have been evacuated as a precaution and police have closed Blacon Avenue from its junction with Shelley Road and Saughall Road.

A Cheshire police spokesperson said there is not thought to be any wider public risk, but officers remain in the area to provide reassurance to the local community.