There’s a regal air to the Equerry Bolesworth International Horse Show as Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana of Thailand will be competing in the dressage competition at this year’s event from June 13-17.

The 31-year-old Princess Nariratana, who is an international fashion designer, is the daughter of the King of Thailand, Maha Vajiralongkorn, and has represented Thailand at the Asian Games in dressage.

The Princess joins a list of top international riders heading for Bolesworth, which is staged at Bolesworth Castle in Tattenhall.

Showjumping competitors include equestrian ‘royalty’, John Whitaker, British number one, Ben Maher and leading British women Laura Renwick and Amanda Derbyshire.

In dressage, Olympic champions Charlotte Dujardin and Carl Hester will be riding their exciting Grand Prix horses, Mount St John Freestyle and Hawtins Delicato, which they hope to take to the FEI World Equestrian Games in Mill Spring, North Carolina in America in September.

Carl Hester said: “Bolesworth is one of the most exciting equestrian events in the world.

“Nina Barbour and the team are bringing something innovative to our sport and it’s lovely to compete in the beautiful setting of Bolesworth Castle.

“Charlotte and I will both be riding the horses we’re aiming to ride at the FEI World Equestrian Games and there’ll be plenty of friendly rivalry between us.

“My horse, Hawtins Delicato, or Del as we call him at home, has been part of my life for over four years and is built for the dressage Grand Prix movements.

“With the World Equestrian Games imminent, Bolesworth is a key event.

“Delicato is a young horse and it’s crucial for me to prepare him mentally for the big occasion and Bolesworth provides a wonderful atmosphere for this.”

From the USA, showjumpers Laura Kraut, Lauren Hough, Eve Jobs, the daughter of the late Apple founder Steve Jobs, and Jessica Springsteen, the daughter of ‘rock royals’ Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa, will be in action.

Irish riders include last year’s Equerry Bolesworth Grand Prix winner, Anthony Condon, along with Shane Breen and Connor Swail.

Jos Verlooy will compete for Belgium and Brazilian interest will focus on eventer Carlos Parro, a two-time Olympian who will be competing in the Cazenove Eventing Grand Prix.

Bolesworth president Nina Barbour said: “We are proud to have some of the world’s top riders with us again at Bolesworth.

“We are always trying to stage the best in traditional show jumping alongside new innovations for the 21st Century and it’s terrific that some of the biggest names in the sport like what we’re doing.

“We also like to think that Bolesworth is a great day out and for 2018, we have the best programme of family fun and entertainment that we’ve ever had.

“We have a great team at Bolesworth and we’re all passionate about bringing our sport to the widest possible audience.”

The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Megan Markle may also provide plenty of inspiration for the Equerry Bolesworth International Ladies Day on Saturday, June 16.

Bolesworth is the key event in the Cheshire summer social calendar and a great excuse to put on the glitz, glamour and gladrags.

A celebrity judge will choose the best dressed show-goer and prizes will include a £1,000 outfit from the Ian Stuart collection, courtesy of Adele Louise Bridal.

Bolesworth is famous for world-class sport and fabulous entertainment and highlights for 2018 include the Dressage Grand Prix, 4* Showjumping, the Eventing Grand Prix while the finale on Sunday, June 17 is the 4* Equerry Grand Prix of Showjumping with a top prize of 100,000 Euros.

Every day includes evening entertainment, including freestyle motorcross, polo demonstration, the Bentley Ride and Drive and riders facing the huge Puissance wall.

Music also features on the bill, with Ibiza Classics at Club Boles and Rick Parfitt Jr and his band rocking on Saturday night.

Bolesworth has a shopping village, selling everything from diamonds to designer shirts, and the Fine Food and Lifestyle Marquee celebrates local produce and gifts.

For families with children, Bolesworth has pony rides, exotic animals, crazy golf, an assault course and the ever-popular Bolesworth Dog Show.

Tickets and luxury VIP packages are available from www.bolesworthinternational.com