A national newspaper has published photos of Antony Costa from Blue seemingly worse for wear at a Chester hotel – but it was his birthday.

The singer, who turned 37 on Saturday, was reported by The Sun to be celebrating with his bandmates at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in Hoole.

This was after Blue performed at the Bolesworth Estate near Tattenhall in support of 90s band Steps as part of their Summer of Steps 20th anniversary tour.

Antony began his birthday on Saturday by posting a message to fans: “Woke up to some lovely birthday messages this morning.. I’m feeling the birthday love.”

But by the end of the day he looked like he could hardly walk in a video posted online which showed friends propping him upright as one holds a glass of water.

A source told The Sun Online: “Antony came in with some mates, Blue and Steps – it was very exciting.

“I’m not sure what he was drinking but after about two and half hours, Antony seemed really, really drunk.”

Antony’s manager told the newspaper: “Antony was celebrating his birthday privately with band mates and friends on the weekend, between tour dates. He was back on tour Sunday night.”

The singer recently hit the headlines after slimming down by losing more a stone in weight.

This was after he took part in Channel 5 Show Get A Holiday Body: Lose A Stone In Four Weeks.

Antony said on the show: “My weight has always yo yoed. My diet on the road, you’re eating fast food. Backstage, there’s chocolates and crisps, and you sit there just eating. I looked ballooned, I felt sick, gutted.”