Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A big splash will be made as Blue Planet Aquarium at Cheshire Oaks celebrates its 20th anniversary.

Since opening in 1998, the aquarium has been welcoming guests from all over the world (including the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh) and inspiring encounters with incredible creatures for locals and tourists alike.

On the occasion of its 20th anniversary, Blue Planet will be having a weekend-long celebration on July 28 and 29, with Chester-based Dee 106.3 radio station broadcasting the party live throughout the Saturday.

Phil Jones, Blue Planet Aquarium sales and marketing executive, said: “We have our Jurassic Shark event in full swing with our Aquatheatre shows reflecting on the connection between dinosaurs and our sharks.

“We have also a dinosaur footprint trail, plus a fossil dig at weekends, where kids can take home a real fossil!

“In addition to all that, we will also have a ticket sale next week in the lead up to the anniversary weekend – one standard and one junior ticket for only £20.”

For more information on the celebration weekend, head to Blue Planet Aquarium’s official website.