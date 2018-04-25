Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

These bio-medical scientists have big hearts as well as brains as they put their best feet forward to support a life-saving charity.

Blood, Sweat and Cheers are the team of experts working in blood science within the pathology department at the Countess of Chester Hospital .

And the colleagues gained sponsorship to run the Chester 10k and Chester Half Marathon , which is this Sunday (April, 29), in support of Shropshire, Staffordshire and Cheshire Blood Bikes.

Bio-medical scientist Hayley Cadman, from Boughton , said: “We hope to raise awareness of pathology and particularly the blood science department at the Countess.

“We work behind the scenes 24 hours-a-day to help with the diagnosis and monitoring of patients.

“The blood bikers run a 24-hour free service which we use to collect blood and platelets needed urgently by patients.

“This has saved the hospital thousands of pounds over the last two years, so we’d like to raise money for the charity so we can help them keep running such an excellent service.”

The Blood Bikes are an urgent volunteer service providing transportation of blood products and blood samples to NHS hospitals and NHSBT across Shropshire, Staffordshire and Cheshire.

They work to provide the service for free, with volunteer drivers and switchboard operators keeping the service running 24/7 saving the pathology department and the NHS funds which can be used elsewhere.

So far £600 of the £1,000 target has been raised. To support the good cause, click here .