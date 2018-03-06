Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An eight year-old from Blacon is having long hair cut short to raise money for a charity that provides real hair wigs to children who have sadly lost their own hair due to cancer treatment and other illnesses.

Francesca Dee McQuillan who attends Highfield Community Primary School was inspired to do something to help those less fortunate than herself after her and her sister Sofia watched a YouTube clip about the Little Princess Trust.

Through generous donations from friends and family, Francesca has already raised £500 for the charity which is enough to purchase one wig which costs on average between £350-£500.

Francesca’s dad Mathew McQuillan admitted he was shocked when she said she wanted to cut her long hair off.

He said: “I have asked her loads of times if she is sure she wants to do it but she keeps giving me the same reply “Yes Dad I am sure, I know my hair will grow back so it’s alright.”

“All the family are very proud of what she is doing.”

Helen Creese from Little Princess Trust said: "We are delighted to hear that Francesa has decided to cut her hair and donate it to the Little Princess Trust.

"It's such a brave decision to cut off a lot of hair but we are hugely grateful as we can use Francesca's donated locks to make real hair wigs for children who have lost their own hair.

"As well as making wigs from donated hair, the charity also purchases wigs. Each wig costs around £500. We are astounded by how much money Francesca has already raised - so far, enough to fund one real-hair wig. Receiving a wig has a profoundly positive effect on those we assist.

"Thank you, Francesca, and thank you to all of your supporters. Good luck with your cut!"

Francesca will be having at least eight inches cut off her hair on Saturday, March 17 at home by her mum Lianne Dee who is a hairdresser.

If you would like more information about The Little Princess Trust or information about how you too can donate your hair, visit www.littleprincesses.org.uk