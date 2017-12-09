Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester woman has been ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £450 after being prosecuted for fly-tipping by Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWaC).

Layla Jane Riley, 30, of Sherwood Road in Blacon, was prosecuted under the Duty of Care provision in the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

An investigation was started in October 2016 when the council received a report of alleged fly-tipping on Poplar Hall Lane in Chester.

The waste consisted of four large black bin bags full of domestic waste, along with two large white coloured paint pots, a large silver metallic bed frame and a large curtain rail with a red curtain attached.

Regulatory Services Officers examined the fly-tipped waste and it was traced back to Riley.

She was interviewed by officers in November 2016 and confirmed that the waste did belong to her. She also stated that she gave the waste to a man in a white van, who she found in her garden after returning from the local shops.

She claimed she paid him £30 to remove the waste but recorded no details of the individual and also didn’t check if he had the relevant authority to remove or carry domestic waste.

Riley failed to appear at court on Thursday, November 30, and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

She was arrested the following day and appeared before Chester Magistrates Court, where she received a fine of £120 for the fly-tipping offence and was also ordered to pay costs of £300 and a victim surcharge of £30.

Cabinet member for environment Cllr Karen Shore said: “In this case the defendant failed to ensure her household waste was transferred to an authorised person, this resulted in her domestic waste being illegally fly-tipped. The occupier of any domestic property in England or Wales has a duty of care to dispose of their household waste properly.

“Following on from previous successful prosecutions, hopefully this case will act as a deterrent to potential offenders and make them think twice before fly-tipping waste.”

CWaC is asking members of the public to report fly-tipping on its website, on www.westcheshireyourstreets.co.uk, via Twitter (@Go_Cheshirewest), or in person at any of the council’s customer service centres.