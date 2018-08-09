Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Friends and family are stepping out in memory of a much-loved Blacon man stabbed to death in Blackpool.

Joshua Whitley, 26, who grew up in Downham Place, was killed on Friday, July 27. A 24-year-old Blackpool man has been charged with his murder.

Also known by the surname Atcherley, Josh had only moved to the seaside town a few weeks before with his partner.

Friend Dale John, 30, also from Blacon, wanted to remember his pal as well as raising money towards funeral costs.

So he organised a sponsored walk from Blacon Nature Park to Moel Famau mountain in North Wales, retracing the steps he and Josh took in 2011 along with three other mates. On that occasion the lads raised £450 for Cancer Research as one of the group, Troy Davies, had lost his grandmother to cancer.

Dale said the walk seemed appropriate as Josh loved the outdoors and the two of them used to camp out to ‘get a bit of peace’. Joining him on the walk is a group of family and friends that includes Josh’s partner, father and brother.

“We loved camping, that’s all we used to do really,” said Dale, who got to know Josh properly over the last 10 years.

He added: “Everyone in the community is getting together to help out and try and give him the send off he deserves. He was the first one, if anyone needed help, he’d be there straightaway. Josh was the most kind-hearted person you could ever meet.

“Everyone is returning the kindness.”

The idea is the group will walk 17-miles to the foot of Moel Famau on Thursday (August 9) and camp out overnight. On Friday they will ascend to the summit before heading back to Blacon, again on foot.

Thanks go to Great Outdoors who have donated a tent and equipment as well as Ellesmere Port -based company Customise It who provided everyone with t-shirts emblazoned with Josh’s face and the slogan ‘Bosh to the Josh’.

So far a Go Fund Me page has raised £380, click here to donate . Dale said customers of Mayers Minimart in Stratford Road, Blacon had also raised more than £400.

Josh’s family recently released the following tribute to him: “Josh, your life was a blessing, your memory treasured. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measures. You will always be in our hearts. Rest in peace brother, son, grandson and uncle.”

■ Stephen Routledge, 24, of Station Road, Blackpool, was charged with murder on August 2.