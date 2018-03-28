Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A play area in Blacon is set to receive improvements worth more than £120,000.

The cash will be used to revamp the Canterbury Road play area, create a new pedestrian pathway, complete youth play and junior football improvements along with some soft landscaping works.

It is all thanks to a £40,000 grant from non-profit company WREN and match funding by Cheshire West and Chester Council amounting to a total £123,0000 investment.

Councillor Louise Gittins, cabinet member communities and wellbeing, said: “The project will provide much needed improved play provision for local young people; the site had been identified within our Play Strategy.

"I am delighted that representatives from St Theresa’s Primary School school council, who participated in the community consultation, will now get better play facilities and I would like to thank them for their enthusiastic input in helping to shape the play designs and to WREN for contributing funding towards this important community project.”

WREN is a not-for-profit business that awards grants for community, biodiversity and heritage projects from funds donated by FCC Environment through the Landfill Communities Fund.

Richard Smith, WREN’s grant manager for Cheshire, said: “We’re delighted to be supporting the new play facilities at Canterbury Road and pleased our funding will provide such a fantastic facility for children and young families across Blacon.

"WREN is always happy to consider grant applications for projects that make a difference to local communities and we’re really looking forward to seeing this one take shape soon.”

It is envisaged the scheme will be complete by the end of August 2018.