Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A much-loved community centre for families in Blacon has unveiled an eye-catching new look after a £40,000 makeover.

The activity centre at Blacon adventure playground has undergone a major refurbishment with fresh paint throughout and a new floor and toilets installed.

The centre, on Kipling Road, is managed by not for profit organisation Avenue Services and also features an urban farm, an environmental area and a children’s garden.

It is used by about 5,000 people every month and also provides for local community groups, schools and colleges.

As well as offering more welcoming surroundings, the refurbished centre also provides improved facilities for users with the hall now featuring floor markings for a variety of sports including netball, basketball, football and badminton.

The work, which took about a month to complete, was funded by Avenue Services and carried out by local firms Conc & Co and Chester Flooring Services.

(Image: UGC TCH)

Sandra Hewitt, the adventure playground manager, said: “The refurbishment of this important community facility is fantastic news for the playground and for all the local people who use it.

“It looks like a brand new building and from the feedback we have already had we know this will make a real difference.”

The new-look centre is available to hire for events including children’s parties, educational use and sports. Opening times are from 11am to 7pm during the week and between 10am and 6pm at weekends.

For more information call 01244 371129, email avenue.services@sanctuary-housing.co.uk or visit www.blaconadventureplayground.co.uk.

Avenue is a joint venture between the Worcester based Sanctuary Group, which manages more than 6,600 homes in Chester and surrounding areas and the borough council.