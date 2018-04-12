Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Wesley Church Centre in St John Street in Chester is staging an exhibition of paintings by prolific local artist Stuart Collins.

Stuart, who lives in Blacon, has enjoyed painting for most of his life.

Andrew Herbert, who manages the centre, said: “One of our church members is a neighbour of Stuart’s and introduced me to him. His colourful canvases fill almost every wall of his flat. He has his own unique style based on careful observation of everyday life. It will be great to share his work with the public here at Wesley in our newly refurbished church space.”

Stuart was diagnosed five years ago with Parkinson’s disease but has continued painting to this day.

The exhibition is being promoted jointly by Wesley Church Centre and the Chester Branch of Parkinson’s UK. Entry is free but donations will be accepted for the work of the Chester and district Branch.

Still Watching Life opens at 1pm on Friday, April with a brief performance by Movers Shakers, the choir of the Neuro Therapy Centre in Saltney.

The exhibition will be officially opened by well-known community artist, Alison Pitt. It is available for viewing until May 11, Monday to Friday 9.30am-3.30pm and Saturday 10am-3pm.