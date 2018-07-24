Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Students at The Bishops’ High School in Great Boughton have proved themselves to be hungry for applause in their performance of Little Shop of Horrors.

The show sees Seymour (played by George Bengree) introduce an exotic plant Audrey II (voiced by Megan Evans) to the flower shop owned by Mr Mushnik (Huw Lilley).

This strange and interesting plant leads to fame and fortune but it also demands a need for food to keep it growing.

Seymour’s blossoming love for Audrey (played by Ellie Maton) means he will go to any lengths to keep the girl.

There was a giant comic foreground outside the school for audience members to pose in, as well as themed cakes at the interval.

Head of drama Rob Otton said: “This production is the results of months of hard work. The cast themselves have been learning lines and harmonies since November.

“As we have neared performance week, the set design, crew, musicians and tech all come on board to help us hit the performance heights we have seen this week.

“I am really proud of the students who have displayed their talents.”

Headteacher Ian Wilson said: “I have seen this production grow and grow…just like Audrey! This has been a fantastic way to end our year here at Bishops’.

“What has made it extra special is the number of staff and students working together on stage and behind the scenes from drama to music, set design to hospitality.

“ It really was a team effort to put on a show of such a high standard. It’s something students will remember long after they have left us.”