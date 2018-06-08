Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This Sunday will see families and cycling enthusiasts take to the streets to raise money for local charities when Bike Chester returns for the third year.

The popular ride will take place on Sunday, June 10, and raise money for the Hospice of the Good Shepherd in Chester.

Individual riders can also nominate their own charity.

Championed by national property developer Redrow Homes, the event starts and end at The King’s School.

Riders can choose from three new routes – the 25-mile social ride tailored to novice cyclists and families or the 50 or 80-mile challenge rides for enthusiasts – that take in the flat roads of Chester before venturing into the rugged mountains of Denbighshire, Wales.

Riders will have the chance to tackle iconic climbs including the Horseshoe Pass while taking in the breath-taking scenery.

Organised by cycling experts Iconic Cycling Events, Bike Chester is growing year on year and attracted nearly 1,000 riders from across the region last year.

The event is fully supported and features food stops and route signs, as well as mechanical support.

Richard Best, CEO of Iconic Cycling Events, said: “Bike Chester is a friendly and inclusive event that has become a firm fixture in the cycling calendar,

“I hope we will see even more cyclists turn out this year to enjoy a fantastic day of cycling and to support some very worthy local charities.”

Entry is £36 per ride for the 80 and 50-mile rides or £26 for the 25-mile ride.

New to 2018 is a family entry for the 25-mile route at £70 for two adults and two children under 16.

For more information and to register visit www.bikechester.co.uk .

To keep up with the action on social media follow @Bikechester on Facebook and @bikechesterUK on Twitter.